Judge Nixes Nurse's Request To Lift N.Y. Vaccine Mandate For Health Workers

A federal judge has denied a Long Island nurse’s request to suspend New York’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all health care workers in the state.

Last month, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo required all hospital, adult care facility and nursing home workers in the state to get at least one dose before September 27. State employees who chose to remain unvaccinated could seek exemptions for religious and medical reasons. Those unvaccinated would also be required to undergo weekly COVID testing.

A state panel, under Governor Kathy Hochul, voted against allowing the exemption.

Three nurses have asked a federal judge for a temporary injunction against the mandate. They said the mandate violates their religious freedoms.