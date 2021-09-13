© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Democrats Plan To Extend Lamont's COVID Emergency Powers

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 13, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut state Senate President Martin Looney said lawmakers will return for a special session to extend Governor Ned Lamont’s executive powers to deal with the pandemic before they expire at the end of the month.

“After talking with the governor’s office and other legislative leaders we believe that the time-sensitive nature of taking action before September 30 on the issue of extended executive powers is what we need to do,” Looney said.

Republicans oppose extending the governor's executive powers. They said the Delta variant is not a COVID emergency in Connecticut.

