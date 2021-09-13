Stories and information in our region on the COVID-19 pandemic.
78-Year-Old Connecticut Inmate Dies After Second COVID Infection
A Connecticut inmate has died due to complications from COVID-19. He is the first incarcerated person in the state to die from coronavirus since January.
State correctional officials said the 78-year-old inmate had underlying health issues, which were made worse by a COVID-19 infection last December.
The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 again in August. He went to a hospital for treatment and was returned back to the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution.
The inmate was the fifth incarcerated person to die from COVID-19 in a Connecticut prison this year. Eighteen Connecticut inmates have died since the pandemic began.