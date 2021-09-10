N.Y. Comptroller Report Shows Wider Achievement Gap For Students With Disabilities

Shifting to remote learning during the pandemic failed special education students in New York, according to a report released by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. There are nearly 500,000 students with disabilities in New York — about 20% of K-12 students.

DiNapoli said the absence of in-person learning made some individual and small group instruction nearly impossible. Students also missed out on important hands-on and face-to-face interaction like physical and occupational therapy.

He’s worried remote learning made the achievement gap for these students even wider.

The report says just 79% of students with disabilities in Suffolk County graduated during the pandemic, compared to the 95% of general students. That’s a wider achievement gap than the year before (76% compared to 89%).