© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont Touts Transit Plan For Federal Infrastructure Revenue

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut would rake in $1 billion a year for mass transit development if President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package is approved by Congress. Governor Ned Lamont has plans to use that money to update the state’s commuter rail service.

Lamont visited the site of renovations to the Merritt 7 commuter rail station in Norwalk to highlight the type of infrastructure Connecticut would get if the bill is passed.

“People can get out of their cars and use public transportation. It’s really key to the future of the state. And I’m glad Joe Biden and the federal government are going to be making that investment," Lamont said.

Lamont was joined by Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes, whose district includes Norwalk. Himes believes the bill would pass in the next couple of weeks.

“Infrastructure bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate. Which is usually where things have trouble getting done. So it will get done in the House,” Himes said.

Norwalk’s Merritt 7 rail station is a suburban transit-oriented development. It's located next to office parks and apartment complexes.

Tags

Connecticut NewsTransportationConnecticutJim HimesinfrastructureEbong UdomaGovernor Ned Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma