Lamont Touts Transit Plan For Federal Infrastructure Revenue

Connecticut would rake in $1 billion a year for mass transit development if President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package is approved by Congress. Governor Ned Lamont has plans to use that money to update the state’s commuter rail service.

Lamont visited the site of renovations to the Merritt 7 commuter rail station in Norwalk to highlight the type of infrastructure Connecticut would get if the bill is passed.

“People can get out of their cars and use public transportation. It’s really key to the future of the state. And I’m glad Joe Biden and the federal government are going to be making that investment," Lamont said.

Lamont was joined by Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes, whose district includes Norwalk. Himes believes the bill would pass in the next couple of weeks.

“Infrastructure bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate. Which is usually where things have trouble getting done. So it will get done in the House,” Himes said.

Norwalk’s Merritt 7 rail station is a suburban transit-oriented development. It's located next to office parks and apartment complexes.