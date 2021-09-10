Eastern Connecticut Business Group Holds Information Session On Retail Cannabis

Business owners in eastern Connecticut got answers about the legalization of marijuana at an event sponsored by The Eastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce.

The “Business of Cannabis” covered topics such as the use of cannabis at work by employees as well as how to get a license to become a cannabis grower in the state.

Michelle Seagull is the Commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection and said retail licenses are open to all who want them.

“We’re working, there’s a social equity council fully dedicated to implementing those social equity provisions and we’re working closely with them. We have a deputy commissioner, recently hired at the department, serves and chairs that council and really helps bridge and makes sure we’re working perfectly in sync,” Seagull said.

The Legislature passed a bill in July allowing the legal use of cannabis for adult recreational use in the state and for organizations to apply for licenses to sell cannabis in Connecticut from 2022.

The social equity part of the bill also ensures that funds from the adult-use cannabis program are brought back to the communities hit hardest by the War on Drugs.