Pelosi Expresses Confidence In Passing Infrastructure, Reconciliation Package During Conn. Visit

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is confident that Democrats will pass the two major bills on President Joe Biden’s agenda. Pelosi spoke during a visit to Connecticut on Wednesday.

Pelosi is in negotiations to get the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package and the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill approved by both Houses of Congress.

“I was in the meetings until I got on the plane to come here. I’ll be back on the phone as soon as I leave here. And we are on our path. I feel pretty confident about it," Pelosi said.

She said she’s also confident Democrats would not lose seats in the House for supporting the package.

“I think all of our members who survived Trump being on the ballot with them will survive next year,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi spoke at Goodwin University in East Hartford. She was there to highlight the expanded Biden Child Tax Credit championed by Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro. Pelosi was joined at the event by Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s First District Congressman John Larson.

Lamont said Connecticut’s full recovery depends on getting President Joe Biden’s agenda approved in Congress.

“Madame Speaker right now in Connecticut we have more women collecting unemployment than men. We've got to continue doing a better job of making it easier for everybody to get back to work and women to get back to work. And you are making that with your incredible investment,” Lamont said.