Long Island Poll: Vaccinated People Plan To Get Booster Shot

The majority of vaccinated people plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot, according to a poll by Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospitals.

The poll asked 600 Long Island and New York City residents about the booster and 75% said they were interested.

Almost a quarter of unvaccinated people polled said the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine makes them more likely to get the shot.

But half of the unvaccinated people say they still have no plans to get the COVID-19 shot.