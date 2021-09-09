© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Poll: Vaccinated People Plan To Get Booster Shot

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT
Covid-19 Vaccine
Ted S. Warren
/
AP

The majority of vaccinated people plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot, according to a poll by Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospitals.

The poll asked 600 Long Island and New York City residents about the booster and 75% said they were interested.

Almost a quarter of unvaccinated people polled said the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine makes them more likely to get the shot.

But half of the unvaccinated people say they still have no plans to get the COVID-19 shot.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane