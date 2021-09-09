© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Closes Second Prison Amid Significant Drop In State Prisoners

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 9, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT
prisonjail_pixabay_190516.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Radgowski Correctional Center in Connecticut will close by the end of the year. The Montville prison is one of three correctional facilities that were prepared for closure in the state's two year budget, which was approved over the summer.

Closing the Radgowski will save the state more than $7 million in annual operating costs. The state’s only supermax prison, Northern Correctional Institution in Somers, closed in July. That saved the state almost $12 million a year. The closure of a third facility is pending.

The decision to close the prisons comes after a significant drop in the state’s incarcerated population, with more than 3,200 inmates released over the last two years. The 108 Radgowski inmates and 110 staff will be moved to other facilities.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
