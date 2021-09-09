Connecticut Closes Second Prison Amid Significant Drop In State Prisoners

Radgowski Correctional Center in Connecticut will close by the end of the year. The Montville prison is one of three correctional facilities that were prepared for closure in the state's two year budget, which was approved over the summer.

Closing the Radgowski will save the state more than $7 million in annual operating costs. The state’s only supermax prison, Northern Correctional Institution in Somers, closed in July. That saved the state almost $12 million a year. The closure of a third facility is pending.

The decision to close the prisons comes after a significant drop in the state’s incarcerated population, with more than 3,200 inmates released over the last two years. The 108 Radgowski inmates and 110 staff will be moved to other facilities.