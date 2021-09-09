© 2021 WSHU
Coast Guard Academy Leader Relieved Of Duty After Investigation Into Inappropriate Physical Contact

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
Coast Guard helicopter
Image by rreiter14 from Pixabay
A former leader at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, has been relieved of his command for good.

The Coast Guard investigated Master Chief Brett VerHulst after receiving reports from female cadets of inappropriate physical contact.

Details of the investigation obtained by The Day of New London concluded VerHulst failed to meet expectations of professionalism with members of the opposite sex.

The investigation did not find any evidence of sexual assault or sexual contact. Verhulst said in memos that he believes sometimes physical contact is appropriate.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
