© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

More COVID Cases Confirmed In New Haven Schools

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
School Bus
Pixabay
/
Pixabay

New Haven public school officials report 110 students and staff are in quarantine after more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

One case at the Wexler Grant School and another at the John S. Martinez STEM Magnet School were confirmed over the weekend.

A spokesman for the district tells The New Haven Register there have been 15 active COVID-19 cases since school started last week. He did not say if they were among students or school staff.

At least four other members of the public school community also tested positive last week.

Tags

Connecticut NewsEducationNew HavenConnecticutschoolsCOVID-19Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist