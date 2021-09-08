In Hopes Of Raising Vaccination Rate Among Young New Yorkers, Hochul Announces 'Vax To School'

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide campaign Wednesday to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. Students ages 12 and above are allowed to get the shot.

Hochul hopes that younger children will become eligible in the fall.

“It’s just all about prioritizing the health of our teachers, our administrators and our children so we get that sense of security that parents will need when they say goodbye to their child and send them off to school,” Hochul said.

The “Vax To School” campaign includes online information about a series of pop-up vaccination sites in communities with low vaccination rates. Only 50% of New Yorkers between 12 and 17 have gotten the shot.

A health professional from the community will be available at each pop-up site to answer any vaccination questions parents may have.