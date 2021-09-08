Former Cuomo Legal Advisor Voted Out As Human Rights Campaign President

The President of the Human Rights Campaign has been fired after a report said he advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment allegations.

Alphonso David is a former legal advisor to Cuomo. He was found to have consulted with the governor’s office to discredit accusers last winter.

The Human Rights Campaign voted him out on grounds his actions violated the campaign’s core values, policies and mission.

David accused the board of withholding contents of the report and will fight the decision. He said in a tweet the Human Rights Campaign can expect a legal challenge.