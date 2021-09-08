© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Former Cuomo Legal Advisor Voted Out As Human Rights Campaign President

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
Alfonso David, former President of Human Rights Campaign
Erich Schlegel
/
Associated Press
Alfonso David, former President of Human Rights Campaign

The President of the Human Rights Campaign has been fired after a report said he advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment allegations.

Alphonso David is a former legal advisor to Cuomo. He was found to have consulted with the governor’s office to discredit accusers last winter.

The Human Rights Campaign voted him out on grounds his actions violated the campaign’s core values, policies and mission.

David accused the board of withholding contents of the report and will fight the decision. He said in a tweet the Human Rights Campaign can expect a legal challenge.

Long Island NewsNew YorkHuman RightsClare SecristAndrew Cuomo
