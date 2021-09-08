COVID Outbreak Leads Connecticut College To Switch To Remote Learning

Connecticut College in New London has shifted to remote learning following a COVID-19 outbreak of more than 50 students.

Students are required to remain in their dorms and can only meet outside in groups of three or less. All athletic activities are postponed.

Dean of Students Victor Arcelus said students who got the virus had been socializing in cars, at parties and bars without wearing masks.

COVID dashboards show a rise in positive cases on Long Island, too. Stony Brook University shows 27 students and 17 employees have tested positive for the virus since the semester began on August 23.