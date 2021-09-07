© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Haven Tests Emergency App Created In Response To School Shootings

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
An emergency communication smart phone app is being tested by New Haven 911 dispatchers. This comes a year after the city’s school system first tested the new technology.

The app is called Prepared. It was originally created in response to the school shooting crisis. It lets teachers, administrators and students immediately report an incident to police within 15 seconds.

The Prepared app has now broadened its software to interact with 911 centers. It gives dispatchers a more precise location of an incident and lets callers live-stream video.

