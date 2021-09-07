Hurricane Ida Delays MTA Vaccination Deadline

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority extended the Labor Day deadline for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren informed MTA employees the new deadline would be sometime in mid-October. That’s according to a letter obtained by the New York Post.

Warren claimed the deadline was moved due to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ida. He also said labor unions had raised several issues with the mandate.

The mandate called for all employees to either receive the vaccine or face required weekly COVID-19 testing.