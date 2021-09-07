© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Hurricane Ida Delays MTA Vaccination Deadline

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
mta_flickr_160425.jpg
Patrick Cashin
/
MTA

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority extended the Labor Day deadline for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren informed MTA employees the new deadline would be sometime in mid-October. That’s according to a letter obtained by the New York Post.

Warren claimed the deadline was moved due to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ida. He also said labor unions had raised several issues with the mandate.

The mandate called for all employees to either receive the vaccine or face required weekly COVID-19 testing.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkMTACoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane