Eversource Will Begin Disconnecting Nonpaying Customers Again This Month

Eversource said it will end its moratorium on most residential service disconnections next week.

Eversource suspended disconnections when the pandemic began last year. The utility company said it will begin again on September 15 — for everyone except for customers who meet certain benchmarks for financial hardships based on their income level. The company said that’s in accordance with state regulations.

Eversource said unpaid energy bills increase costs for all customers, and said it will offer payment assistance for customers who have trouble with bills.

New York state’s shut-off moratorium is set to expire in December.