© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Eversource Will Begin Disconnecting Nonpaying Customers Again This Month

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
electricity_pixabay_170201.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Eversource said it will end its moratorium on most residential service disconnections next week.

Eversource suspended disconnections when the pandemic began last year. The utility company said it will begin again on September 15 — for everyone except for customers who meet certain benchmarks for financial hardships based on their income level. The company said that’s in accordance with state regulations.

Eversource said unpaid energy bills increase costs for all customers, and said it will offer payment assistance for customers who have trouble with bills.

New York state’s shut-off moratorium is set to expire in December.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutEversourceElectricityDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin