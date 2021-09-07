© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut Father Drowns Trying To Save Two Children

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT
A Norwalk father died trying to save two children from the waters at the Candlewood Shore beach in New Milford on Labor Day.

New Milford Police responded to a report of a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old having difficulty swimming.

Victor Garcia was the father of the 6-year-old. He and his family members tried to help the children.

The two children were brought safely to shore while Garcia was pulled from the water. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived.

Garcia was pronounced dead at New Milford Hospital.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
