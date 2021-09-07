Connecticut Father Drowns Trying To Save Two Children

A Norwalk father died trying to save two children from the waters at the Candlewood Shore beach in New Milford on Labor Day.

New Milford Police responded to a report of a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old having difficulty swimming.

Victor Garcia was the father of the 6-year-old. He and his family members tried to help the children.

The two children were brought safely to shore while Garcia was pulled from the water. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived.

Garcia was pronounced dead at New Milford Hospital.