Schumer: Infrastructure Bill Will Help Protect Against Storms Like Ida

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said the federal infrastructure bill will help inland communities cope with heavy rainfall — once it passes the U.S. House.

The bill contains $2.5 billion for communities to build flood walls and dredge rivers.

“We need the federal government to once and for all rectify this issue so we don't have to go through what we went through the last two days again and again and again,” Schumer said.

Hurricane Ida caused flash floods in some parts of Connecticut and Long Island. Schumer spoke at a news conference in Mamaroneck, where some residents reported floods up to 14 feet.

Research shows that climate change will make the Northeast hotter and wetter, with more extreme weather events and volatility.