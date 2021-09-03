© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Schumer: Infrastructure Bill Will Help Protect Against Storms Like Ida

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, D.-NY, center left, Gov. Kathy Hochul, second from right center, and Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, take part in a news conference near a home in Queens on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Mary Altaffer
/
WSHU Public Radio
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, D.-NY, center left, Gov. Kathy Hochul, second from right center, and Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, take part in a news conference near a home in Queens on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said the federal infrastructure bill will help inland communities cope with heavy rainfall — once it passes the U.S. House.

The bill contains $2.5 billion for communities to build flood walls and dredge rivers.

“We need the federal government to once and for all rectify this issue so we don't have to go through what we went through the last two days again and again and again,” Schumer said.

Hurricane Ida caused flash floods in some parts of Connecticut and Long Island. Schumer spoke at a news conference in Mamaroneck, where some residents reported floods up to 14 feet.

Research shows that climate change will make the Northeast hotter and wetter, with more extreme weather events and volatility.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
