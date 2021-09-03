Public Private Partnership Rescues Dormant Fairfield, Connecticut, Theatre

© 2021 WSHU
WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 3, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT
A 100-year-old community theatre in Fairfield, Connecticut — that was dormant for 10 years — has been renovated and reopened under the management of Sacred Heart University.

Brenda Kupchick is Fairfield first selectwoman. She said the reopening of the long-shuttered theatre under a public-private partnership involving Sacred Heart University has rejuvenated the center of downtown Fairfield.

“Not only is this going to be a hub of excitement for our community, but it’s also been a lovely place for us to do swearing-in’s for our police officers and other community events,” Kupchick said.

Sacred Heart President John Petillo said the university would run the facility as an independent not-for-profit venue for cinema, performance arts and education. He said the pandemic did not slow the multi-million dollar renovation of the facility.

The theatre was originally constructed and opened during the Spanish flu pandemic 100 years ago.

