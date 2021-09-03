Hayes: Connecticut Trooper Who Died During Ida Keeping Others Safe

Connecticut State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl is dead after being swept away by a flash flood Thursday morning while the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped heavy rain on the state.

Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes represents the district where the trooper served. She said the death of the state police sergeant, who had served on the force for more than 26 years, is devastating.

“He would have been at home making sure that his house didn’t flood and that his family was safe. But he was out making sure that other people’s families were safe. So I ask that we all keep this troop in prayer and the entire Connecticut state police force and just offer whatever assistance we can as a community,” Hayes said.

Police found the sergeant’s car early Thursday morning in the Woodbury area. They searched for another few hours before finding him. He had been swept away by flood waters. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with critical injuries and died later that morning.

He’s the 25th state trooper in the history of the Connecticut department to die in the line of duty.