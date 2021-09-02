Plane That Crashed In Connecticut Thursday Morning Was Headed To North Carolina

A small plane crashed into a building in Farmington, Connecticut, Thursday morning.

Police have not provided any details of the crash which took place on the Farmington/Plainville town line.

The FAA confirms there were four people on board, and that the plane was heading to North Carolina.

Photos and drone footage taken by local television stations showed damage to both the roof and the side of the building, which is just several hundred feet from the end of the runway at the small Robertson Airport in Plainville.

There were no visible flames an hour after the crash, and the billows of black smoke had given way to wafts of white smoke.