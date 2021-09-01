Report: Child Tax Credit Expansion Reduced Child Hunger In New York

The number of New York families struggling with child hunger fell 5% from July to August. A new analysis found the expansion of the Child Tax Credit helped.

The expansion in the federal pandemic relief package made children in the lowest-income families eligible for the first time.

Before, 27 million children in New York received only a partial Child Tax Credit or none at all.

A nonpartisan research institute called the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analyzed the results. It found the share of households reporting their kids didn’t have enough to eat fell from almost 14% to nearly 10% after the monthly payment began. That’s a decline from about 11 million to 7 million.

Many of these families will lose access to the expanded credit after this year, unless Congress votes to extend it.