Long Island News

Report: Child Tax Credit Expansion Reduced Child Hunger In New York

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT
watermelon-summer-little-girl-eating-watermelon-food.jpg
pexels.com
/

The number of New York families struggling with child hunger fell 5% from July to August. A new analysis found the expansion of the Child Tax Credit helped.

The expansion in the federal pandemic relief package made children in the lowest-income families eligible for the first time.

Before, 27 million children in New York received only a partial Child Tax Credit or none at all.

A nonpartisan research institute called the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analyzed the results. It found the share of households reporting their kids didn’t have enough to eat fell from almost 14% to nearly 10% after the monthly payment began. That’s a decline from about 11 million to 7 million.

Many of these families will lose access to the expanded credit after this year, unless Congress votes to extend it.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkHungerClare SecristChild Tax Credit
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist