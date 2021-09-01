© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Madison, Connecticut, PD Facing Two Suits Alleging Sexism

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 1, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

Two lawsuits filed in the last two years against Madison’s Police Department focus on discrimination against female officers.

Officer Cara Hewes filed a lawsuit in January 2020. It claims she was stripped of her job as a K-9 handler after she became pregnant in 2018. Hewes left the department last year.

Sergeant Kimberly Lauria and Officer Natasha Pucillo filed a suit in June alleging they were passed over for promotions given to male officers with lesser qualifications. Both officers are current members of the force.

Attorneys for the town have yet to respond to the lawsuit filed by Lauria and Pucilla. The town has denied the knowledge of Hewes’ allegations.

All three women claim they were subject to degrading comments from colleagues.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutpoliceMadisonWomenClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist