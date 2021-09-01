© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Gun Rights Advocates Sue 4 Connecticut Cities Over Permit Delays

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
guns_pixabay_160929.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A gun rights group and a few Connecticut residents have sued the police chiefs of four cities across the state over their gun permit processes.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League said police in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury have effectively ended the ability of residents to get gun permits. They claim police intentionally and illegally slow the licensing process by several months.

The group said that violates people’s constitutional right to bear arms.

Officials in Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven said they are working on providing responses to the lawsuit. A message seeking comment was left for Waterbury police officials.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
