Gun Rights Advocates Sue 4 Connecticut Cities Over Permit Delays

A gun rights group and a few Connecticut residents have sued the police chiefs of four cities across the state over their gun permit processes.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League said police in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury have effectively ended the ability of residents to get gun permits. They claim police intentionally and illegally slow the licensing process by several months.

The group said that violates people’s constitutional right to bear arms.

Officials in Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven said they are working on providing responses to the lawsuit. A message seeking comment was left for Waterbury police officials.