© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Former Fairfield Official Pleads 'Not Guilty' In Illegal Dumping Operation

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
Fairfield, Connecticut
AP Photo/Michael Melia
/
Fairfield, Connecticut

A former chief fiscal officer for the Town of Fairfield pleaded not guilty this week to charges he participated in an illegal dumping scheme.

Prosecutors allege Robert Mayer was part of a scheme where some public works officials accepted bribes to permit the dumping of hazardous materials on town property.

Mayer is also accused of stealing records related to the scheme from Fairfield Town Hall the day after he was fired.

The charges include burglary, tampering with evidence and attempting to commit forgery.

Tags

Connecticut NewsFairfieldConnecticutcrimeJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane