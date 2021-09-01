Former Fairfield Official Pleads 'Not Guilty' In Illegal Dumping Operation

A former chief fiscal officer for the Town of Fairfield pleaded not guilty this week to charges he participated in an illegal dumping scheme.

Prosecutors allege Robert Mayer was part of a scheme where some public works officials accepted bribes to permit the dumping of hazardous materials on town property.

Mayer is also accused of stealing records related to the scheme from Fairfield Town Hall the day after he was fired.

The charges include burglary, tampering with evidence and attempting to commit forgery.