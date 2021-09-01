© 2021 WSHU
Father Sues Long Island's Suffolk County After Deaths Of Sons In Auto Crash

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
A father of two sons who died in a crash on Montauk Highway this summer plans to sue Suffolk County for $40 million.

The sons’ Uber car was struck head-on in Quogue. Five people died. The filing claims it’s a section of the highway with a long history of accidents.

The lawsuit says Suffolk County and its Engineering Department failed to address “deplorable conditions” on their roadways, such as a lack of lights and unclear road markings.

The father is seeking damages for pain and suffering.

County officials did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
