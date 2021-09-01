Father Sues Long Island's Suffolk County After Deaths Of Sons In Auto Crash

A father of two sons who died in a crash on Montauk Highway this summer plans to sue Suffolk County for $40 million.

The sons’ Uber car was struck head-on in Quogue. Five people died. The filing claims it’s a section of the highway with a long history of accidents.

The lawsuit says Suffolk County and its Engineering Department failed to address “deplorable conditions” on their roadways, such as a lack of lights and unclear road markings.

The father is seeking damages for pain and suffering.

County officials did not immediately respond when asked for comment.