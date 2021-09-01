Connecticut Committee Fast Tracks Sports Betting Rules

A Connecticut legislative committee has approved emergency rules for online sports betting. It comes just ahead of the NFL season kick-off next week.

The Legislative Review Committee approved the regulations by a vote of nine to four. Senator John Kissel of Enfield is one of four Republicans who voted no. He said the regulations were rushed to meet the opening of the football season.

“Land of steady habits, I’d rather walk instead of run. I don’t see a race here. We are behind other states as it is. I’d rather get it right,” Kissel said.

Republicans are also concerned the regulations make sports betting easier for problem gamblers. It expands payment methods to include not just debit and credit cards but also PayPal, Venmo and other online systems.

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont said this places Connecticut as a national leader in the regulation of sports betting. He said the rules were made in collaboration with the Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.