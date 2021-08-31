© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut News

Unions, Environmentalists Urge Passage Of Transportation And Climate Initiative In Connecticut

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 31, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
Connecticut trade unions and environmental advocacy groups want state lawmakers to pass the Transportation and Climate Initiative.

Lawmakers estimate the TCI would generate nearly $100 million dollars to support green energy projects.

The unions and advocates sent a letter this week urging lawmakers to require all projects funded through the program to offer fair wages.

Connecticut has laws to ensure contractors pay fair wages on public projects that cost at least $1 million. The unions want lawmakers to ensure so-called “prevailing wage rates” on green energy projects funded below that threshold.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
