© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Subpoenas Issued In Cuomo Sexual Assault Case

WSHU | By John Kane
Published August 31, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT
Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes off his face mask before a news conference in New York on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Shannon Stapleton
/
Associated Press
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Law enforcement in Albany issued subpoenas as part of an investigation into sexual assault allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The allegations accuse Cuomo of sexually harassing a female aide at the Governor’s Mansion last November. Cuomo resigned from office this month to avoid an impeachment inquiry. He could still face possible criminal charges.

The subpoenas are for Cuomo’s text messages that could be used as evidence to verify the claims of his accuser.

The state attorney general found Cuomo might have broken federal and state law when he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women at the office and in public.

Tags

Newssexual assaultcrimeAndrew CuomoJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane