Subpoenas Issued In Cuomo Sexual Assault Case

Law enforcement in Albany issued subpoenas as part of an investigation into sexual assault allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The allegations accuse Cuomo of sexually harassing a female aide at the Governor’s Mansion last November. Cuomo resigned from office this month to avoid an impeachment inquiry. He could still face possible criminal charges.

The subpoenas are for Cuomo’s text messages that could be used as evidence to verify the claims of his accuser.

The state attorney general found Cuomo might have broken federal and state law when he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women at the office and in public.