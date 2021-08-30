With A Mask Mandate In Effect, Connecticut Students Return To School

Many students in Connecticut return to school full time Monday, some for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students are required to wear masks on buses and inside school buildings based on an executive order issued by Governor Ned Lamont.

Fall sports will go ahead as scheduled. Players will not be required to wear masks during outdoor exercise. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference shared on Twitter that it plans for a normal sports season, after last year saw delays and shortened seasons during case peaks.