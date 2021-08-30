© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Group Of New Yorkers Rally Over School Mask Mandate

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT
8.29.21_march_for_the_kids_massapequa_1.jpg
Courtesy Unmask Our Kids NY
/

At least 100 New York parents and children rallied over the weekend in Massapequa, Long Island.

They called on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to reverse her decision to require students to wear masks during school.

“Our kids, our choice. Our kids, our choice,” the parents chanted.

Anti-mask organizers said they want schools to give their children the choice to wear masks. The CDC recommends masks be worn indoors everywhere there is high spread of the delta variant.

Health officials say children under 12 years old are vulnerable to the virus because they are unvaccinated.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkKathy HochulMask Mandate
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
