Group Of New Yorkers Rally Over School Mask Mandate

At least 100 New York parents and children rallied over the weekend in Massapequa, Long Island.

They called on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to reverse her decision to require students to wear masks during school.

“Our kids, our choice. Our kids, our choice,” the parents chanted.

Anti-mask organizers said they want schools to give their children the choice to wear masks. The CDC recommends masks be worn indoors everywhere there is high spread of the delta variant.

Health officials say children under 12 years old are vulnerable to the virus because they are unvaccinated.