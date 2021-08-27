© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Gun Violence Claims 14-Year-Old In New Haven

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 27, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT
guns_pixabay_160929.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed this week in New Haven.

Police used information from 911 calls Wednesday night to locate the injured teen. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Mayor Justin Elicker said gun violence has a traumatic effect on the community. Special councilors will offer emotional support to New Haven students.

