Connecticut Mask Mandate Discussion Interrupted By Hecklers

Hecklers disrupted a Connecticut roundtable on vaccinations and masks in schools, forcing organizers to end the event early.

Governor Ned Lamont and other state officials were discussing the need to potentially extend the state’s school mask mandate, when hecklers began screaming from the crowd.

Jeff Solan, superintendent of Cheshire Public Schools, chastised the hecklers before ending the roundtable.

“This is a reflection of how we can’t have a civil dialogue,” he said over the screaming of the hecklers.

A small mob of anti-mask and anti-vaccine hecklers followed Lamont as he left, screaming profanity at the governor. A spokesperson for Governor Ned Lamont said the hecklers used "bullying tactics" and won't change the scientific truth that masks work.

Connecticut’s school mask mandate expires September 30. Officials may extend it, if COVID-19 rates remain high.