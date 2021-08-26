© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Mask Mandate Discussion Interrupted By Hecklers

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 26, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT
student mask
Alexandra Koch
/
Pixabay

Hecklers disrupted a Connecticut roundtable on vaccinations and masks in schools, forcing organizers to end the event early.

Governor Ned Lamont and other state officials were discussing the need to potentially extend the state’s school mask mandate, when hecklers began screaming from the crowd.

Jeff Solan, superintendent of Cheshire Public Schools, chastised the hecklers before ending the roundtable.

“This is a reflection of how we can’t have a civil dialogue,” he said over the screaming of the hecklers.

A small mob of anti-mask and anti-vaccine hecklers followed Lamont as he left, screaming profanity at the governor. A spokesperson for Governor Ned Lamont said the hecklers used "bullying tactics" and won't change the scientific truth that masks work.

Connecticut’s school mask mandate expires September 30. Officials may extend it, if COVID-19 rates remain high.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutGovernor Ned LamontCoronavirusCOVID-19Mask Mandates
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin