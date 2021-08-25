© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Beluga In Captivity At Mystic Aquarium Is Sick

WSHU | By John Kane
Published August 25, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT
A beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium
Carol M. Highsmith
/
Wikimedia Commons
A beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium

One of five Beluga whales imported to Connecticut from captivity in Canada is seriously ill.

Mystic Aquarium announced on Facebook this week that a female whale is sick. That’s three weeks after a male Beluga whale in that same group died.

The aquarium wrote it has contacted experts from across the country in order to try to save the animal.

Some animal advocates had spoken out against importing the whales because the stress of transport could endanger them.

Mystic Aquarium said the animals were born in captivity and would not survive in the wild.

Tags

Connecticut NewsenvironmentConnecticutMysticMystic AquariumJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane