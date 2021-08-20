© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Hochul To New Yorkers: 'Be Ready' For Mask Mandate In Schools

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published August 20, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said New Yorkers should "be ready" for a school mask mandate when she takes over as governor. She spoke to reporters on Long Island after a meeting with labor leaders on August 20, 2021.
Desiree D'Iorio
/
WSHU Public Radio
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said New Yorkers should "be ready" for a school mask mandate when she takes over as governor. She spoke to reporters on Long Island after a meeting with labor leaders on August 20, 2021.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul plans to require masks in schools when she takes over as governor on Tuesday.

Outgoing governor Andrew Cuomo had relied on his emergency powers to require masks. But Hochul said the state health department has the authority to issue the mask mandate.

“I've done the due diligence to determine the authority that is vested in the Department of Health, and I expect to be making an announcement on that very shortly on Tuesday. But people should be ready,” Hochul said.

Hochul said she will provide more details on enforcement of the mask mandate on Tuesday.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkKathy HochulCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineDesiree D'IorioMask Mandate
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio