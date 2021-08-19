© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Lamont Touts Connecticut Transportation Improvements Under Federal Infrastructure Bill

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 19, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
amtrak_flickradammoss_160726.jpg
Adam Moss
/
Flickr

Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure would be significantly improved by the federal infrastructure bill negotiated by the Biden Administration.

The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has passed the U.S. Senate and awaits action in the U.S. House. Governor Ned Lamont said it would enable Connecticut to finally replace 100-year-old railroad bridges and improve highway bottlenecks.

“This bill means more to Connecticut than just about any state in the country. We do have really aging infrastructure. We have sort of got barbells on either side of us in Boston and New York, We’ve got to be able to move around,” Lamont said.

Lamont commended Connecticut’s two U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy for sponsoring the job training provision of the bill. He said it would help create long-term construction jobs.

Lamont joined leaders of the state’s construction unions in urging the U.S. House to pass the bill, so it could be signed into law by President Biden.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutinfrastructureEbong UdomaGovernor Ned Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
