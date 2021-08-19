COVID Restrictions Erratic Or Nonexistent For Local High School Sports

Long Island high school sports will begin with no COVID-19 restrictions for the fall. Practice for all sports in Suffolk County and football in Nassau County starts Monday.

Suffolk’s high school sports director Tom Combs passed the responsibility of setting COVID-19 mandates on to school districts.

The county health department recommends schools enforce wearing masks and sitting at least three feet apart in the classroom. The New York State Education Department advises schools to postpone high-risk sports, including football, volleyball and cheerleading.

Connecticut schools are also expected to be back to their regular season schedule this fall. Governor Ned Lamont issued a statewide mask mandate for all students through the end of September, including indoor sports.

Lamont also urged high school athletes to get vaccinated.