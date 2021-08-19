© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Provides Loan Subsidies For Teachers Working In High Need Districts

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
Connecticut will now provide student loan subsidies for educators who commit to serve in the state’s 33 highest need public school districts.

Governor Ned Lamont signed a law Thursday to boost the recruitment of talented educators of color in the neediest districts.

“For those teachers working our toughest school districts it’s going to greatly incent them to want to get into teaching and teaching for those kids that need it,” Lamont said.

School districts across the state have hired more than 1,900 educators of color in the past five years. That surpasses a goal set by the State Board of Education in 2017.

It means educators of color now make up more than 10% of public school teachers in the state.

