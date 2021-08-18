© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Criminal Case Against Bridgeport City Councilor Pushed To Post Election

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT
Bridgeport, Connecticut, City Hall
Jerry Dougherty
/
Wikimedia Commons
Bridgeport, Connecticut, City Hall

A criminal case against a Bridgeport City Councilwoman has been pushed back to November, after the September primary and November general elections.

City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez has been charged with violating the restrictions of the pandemic at a social club she manages.

There were at least 200 people in the Keystone Club last September, when the health codes limited businesses to 50% occupancy.

None of the patrons wore masks and there were no attempts to enforce social distancing.

Martizen represents the East End and is up for reelection to City Council.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
