Schumer Urges FBI To Prosecute Fake Vaccine Card Users

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York wants the FBI to crackdown on those purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. New York City started requiring proof of vaccination to enter gyms and other businesses this week.

Schumer said people purchasing these counterfeit cards could be prosecuted.

“Some people, rather than get the vaccine, which is free, are paying money for a fake card and risking prosecution 'cause it’s against the law. Who can be that dumb?" Schumer said.

Schumer said U.S Customs and Border Protection Agency seized shipments of fake vaccination cards from China earlier this month.

Several local colleges are mandating the vaccine using the honor system. St. Joseph's College in Patchogue told Newsday they are hiring an investigative firm to determine the validity of student’s cards.