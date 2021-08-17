New Connecticut Police Use Of Force Training To Focus On Empathy

Connecticut’s new police training will emphasize using empathy, de-escalation and moral courage before using force — like guns or headlocks.

A state committee unanimously approved the new standards that cover more than 8,000 police officers in Connecticut.

Milford police chief Keith Mello said it’s one of the first of its kind in the nation.

“We wanted to do something different and unique, and that is to create one single standard, one policy, one sheet of music by which police officers will be guided in making use-of-force decisions, and one training program,” Mello said.

The reforms stem from a police accountability law passed last year after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer.

The law also put stricter limits on when police can use force, and requires them to report if they see other officers use excessive force.

Officers have to take the training by the end of 2022.