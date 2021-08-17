© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Advocates Push For Child Care Inclusion In Democratic Spending Bill

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 17, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT
Connecticut children’s advocates joined U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal to urge Congress to fund affordable child care in a budget package.

A $3.5 trillion budget bill is currently before Congress. Blumenthal is pushing for $400 billion to be included for child care.

Merrill Gay is the executive director of Early Childhood Alliance. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for daycares to stay open between staff shortages and low demand.

“The pandemic unsettled a lot of things, but its really exaggerated what already existed or magnified what already existed, which is that we have a broken system,” Gay said.

Child care centers did get help through the pandemic stimulus packages, but Gay said centers used the money to pay off existing debts.

Blumenthal said child care remains unaffordable despite its importance to families across the state.

“Nothing is more important, nothing, than investment in childcare the present system is unsustainable,” Blumenthal said.

The House is expected to pass the bill next week.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
