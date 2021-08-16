© 2021 WSHU
Long Island Sound Could Get $106 Million For Cleanup And Restoration

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published August 16, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
The Long Island Sound could get over $100 million to combat nitrogen pollution and improve water quality. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it’s a priority in the Federal infrastructure package.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate last week contains $106 million to protect the water quality in Long Island Sound.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said at a news conference that the funds will help combat dangerous nitrogen pollution that threatens wildlife and the fishing industries.

“Even if you don't care about climate, which you should, because it's essential, if you're just a dollars and cents person, the economic impact is enormous,” Schumer said.

Schumer said the Sound generates billions of dollars each year from recreation, fishing and shellfish harvests.

The bipartisan infrastructure package now goes back to the House for a vote. Some Democrats have threatened to pull their support unless the House first takes up a separate spending bill.

