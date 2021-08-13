Coronavirus Latest: Vaccination Mandate Possible For Connecticut State Workers, Police, Teachers

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff wants to require all municipal employees, teachers and police to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Ned Lamont said he is in talks with unions about a possible vaccination policy for state workers, with weekly testing required for the unvaccinated.

Connecticut cities and towns also want Lamont to reinstate a statewide mask mandate.

State police were called to a Haddam-Killingsworth school meeting this month when an anti-mask protest erupted with chants, including “lock up Lamont.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises all Connecticut and Long Island residents to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, due to the contagious Delta variant.

The New York State Education Department is expected to release COVID-19 guidelines that calls for schools to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in the classroom. To date, it has been up to local schools and governments to set restrictions.

Suffolk County health officials have already recommended wearing masks indoors, keeping at least three feet apart, and have to have plans for contact tracing.

Regulators of Connecticut high school sports will allow football to return this fall. All sports are expected to have a regular season and postseason.

Volleyball players will be required to wear masks while competing. Cheerleaders may remove their masks during stunts but then must put them on again.

Players of outdoor sports do not have to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.