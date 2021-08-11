Coronavirus Latest: Suffolk Health Officials Recommend Distancing, Masks In Schools

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Suffolk County health officials have recommended schools follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in the classroom.

That means wearing masks indoors, keeping at least three feet apart, and plans for contact tracing outbreaks. It's up to New York’s local schools and governments to set restrictions.

The CDC advises all Connecticut and Long Island residents to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status due to the contagious Delta variant.

New Haven County is the latest in Connecticut to receive the CDC’s highest warning level.

Several Connecticut cities have required face coverings in restaurants and businesses. Communities want Governor Ned Lamont to issue a statewide mask mandate to avoid a patchwork of COVID-19 protection.