Connecticut News

Connecticut Police Shouldn't Pull Over Drivers For Minor Violations Says Police Accountability Group

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
Law enforcement stops a driver.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP

Connecticut’s police accountability task force sent state lawmakers suggestions to curb disproportionate traffic stops of Black and Hispanic drivers.

Shafiq Abdussabar, a retired New Haven officer on the task force, said the laws governing traffic stops need to be updated and evaluated to see if they’re even necessary.

“We must understand that these laws have not been addressed that are on the books since pre-1965, which would predate the Civil Rights Movement. When many of these laws were made, nobody that made those laws looked like me,” Abdussabar said.

The task force said police shouldn’t pull over drivers for minor violations — sometimes called secondary violations. These include busted headlights, over-tinted windows or a license plate in the back window.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
