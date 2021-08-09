© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Transportation Advocates Want Mask Mandate Enforcement On Metro-North

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
metronorth_131209.jpg
Craig Ruttle
/
AP

Commuter advocates want Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to compel the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to enforce a mask mandate on Metro-North trains.

Jim Cameron is with the Connecticut Commuter Action Group. He said Amtrak enforces the federal Transportation Safety Administration’s mask wearing mandate on regional trains. However, the MTA does not require train conductors to enforce it on Metro-North commuter trains.

“Metro-North had left the enforcement of this rule to their own MTA Police Department, which is very understaffed in Connecticut, and does not ride the trains,” Cameron said.

Cameron said the lives of thousands of daily Metro-North passengers are in jeopardy with the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“Commuters who are being encouraged by the railroad on one hand to come back to the trains, come back to the office, are seeing this lack of compliance and saying, 'No I don’t feel safe. You are not creating the safe environment that I need to encourage me to come back on the train,'” Cameron said.

His group and the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council have written to Governor Lamont asking that he intervene. They want the state Department of Transportation to ensure that Metro-North enforces the mask mandate and issues citations to violators.

Ridership on Metro-North has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Tags

Connecticut NewsTransportationConnecticutMetro-NorthEbong UdomaCoronavirusCOVID-19Mask Mandate
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma