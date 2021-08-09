Connecticut Has Mandated Body Cameras, But Advocates Fear Provision Has No Teeth

The Connecticut Police Accountability bill passed last year requires police departments to mandate body cameras by 2022, but the state is not tracking police compliance.

The police accountability bill didn’t designate a state agency to oversee the implementation of body cameras. That’s according to Marc Pelka. He works on criminal justice policy and planning at the state Office of Policy and Management.

The staff at OPM has set up grant programs for the technology and are educating police departments about how to apply for that state money.

Simsbury, Manchester, Rocky Hill and East Hartford have submitted applications for state grant funding for the equipment. The state has 94 local police departments.