Long Island DA Indicts 5 On Opioid Delivery Charges

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the indictments of five people involved in a "one-stop-shop drug delivery service" that trafficked opioids and other drugs on Long Island.

Sini said its leader, Robert Johnson, pleaded not guilty to charges that include operating as a major drug trafficker. He said Johnson also faces a charge for an alleged murder in New York City.

"We have evidence showing Johnson continuing to sell narcotics, even after this murder — continuing to operate his drug distribution network, this operation, even after he allegedly shot his victim in cold blood,” Sini said.

Johnson's bail is set at $1 million and he is due back in court on September 14.